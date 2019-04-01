Race for KNCCI presidency takes shape as Mureu launches first blueprint

Lobbying for the Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry presidency is in top gear, with three candidates jostling for the position.

The chairman position was changed to the president after amendments to the Articles of Association.

Among the front runners is James Mureu, the current National vice chairman who has since launched his manifesto outlining six pillar strategies with the call to action being: "It's Time".

His six pillars include strengthening of the governance structure, empowering county chapters to take on advocacy issues, streamlining chamber revenue streams and distribution, improving national and county government relations, improving membership services and aligning the chamber strategic plan to the Big Four agenda.

In an exclusive interview with the Star, Mureu said he is best suitable to fit in the outgoing chairman’s shoes, having worked as his assistant since 2012.

I share in Kiprono Kittony’s achievements for the chamber as his principal assistant. He has not only put the chamber on the global map but also fought for the rights of minority investors. I will build on this to grow county chambers and bring more small traders on board,’’ Mureu said.

Kenya’s ease of doing business has greatly improved since Kittony ascended to power at the business, growing from position 109 in 2012 to 61 last year.

The World Bank hailed the country for putting in place measures to protect minority investors which moved from position 62 to 11.

The scramble to succeed Kittony was a two horse race between Mureu, largely supported by the Mombasa Chapter and Nairobi Chapter chair Richard Ngatia before the former Youth Enterprise Development Fund head Evans Gor Semelang’o made a late entry last month courtesy of Nyanza Chapter.

Mureu wants polls slated for next month postponed to give Muslim delegates chance to mark the holy month of Ramadhan that starts on May 6.

Ramadan is around the corner. I want polls postponed to a later date to give most of my delegates from Mombasa who are Muslims chance to celebrate.