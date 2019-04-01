Cyber attacks on the rise with increased mobile apps

Kenyans are increasingly being exposed to cyber attacks and online fraud due to the rapid growth of mobile applications on popular online stores.

The latest report by the Communication Authority shows for the three months to December, the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team – Coordination Centre (National KE-CIRT/CC), detected 10.2 million cyber threats.

This is a dramatic spike given 4,589 cyber threats were detected over the same period in 2017.

“In particular, there was a rise in cases of malware and the sale of stolen data and credentials including personal data and credit card information,” the quarterly report stated.

Additionally, the report notes that cybercriminals are targeting their attacks on end-users who have limited cybersecurity skills.

During the review period, nine million online threats detected were malware which mainly included phishing attacks.

Through this, online attackers send emails purporting to be from reputable companies in order to coerce individuals into revealing personal information, such as usernames, passwords and credit card details.