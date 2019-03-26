China to fund training for Kenyans

Fifty-five Kenyans will be in China next month for benchmarking and training on vale addition under the China-Kenya co-operation.

The team working in Chinese enterprises in Kenya will be led by chief administrative secretary, ministry of foreign affairs Ababu Namwamba.

China’s Economic and Commercial Counsellor Guo Tse said the learning experience is aimed at reducing the huge trade imbalance between the two countries.

This comes after PS Chris Kiptoo announced that Chinese inspectors will visit the country in the same month to certify produce before export.

The country is opening up its market to more Kenyan products especially in the agricultural sector including flowers, tea, coffee and avocado.

“To address Kenyan concerns over trade imbalance, we will grab more opportunities to promote export of such Kenyan products," said Guo in a statement.

He said more Kenyan enterprises should to co-operate with their Chinese counterparts for funding, technological exchange, equipment and capacity to increase value addition and be more competitive in the Chinese market.

Last year, the countries signed a Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) deal which will see Kenyan farmers export to in China upon meeting set health standards and requirements.

According to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2018 data, trading volume reached Sh377.52 billion ($3.74 billion) in favour of China, with only just Sh9.89 billion ($98 million) worth of exports from Kenya getting into the country.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has urged Kenyan businesses to consider Hong Kong as a possible route to inland China given the new infrastructure developments linking it to the mainland.