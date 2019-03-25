Safaricom's 30 millionth subscriber gets lifeline

Dressed in brown official shoes, a black T-shirt, and a brown pair of trousers, 18-year-old Dennis Muthii Karere takes majestic steps towards the VIP tent at Safaricom House.

He just stepped out of a limousine today morning ready for a new chapter in his life. This is his second trip to Nairobi.

The young man is all smiles and wears a too good to be true face in the company of his two elder sisters and Safaricom's chief customer officer, Sylvia Mulinge.

His journey to this newfound fame began last week after making an ordinary visit to Kerugoya town.