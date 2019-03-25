Internet bundle usage endorsed to join CPI basket

A new State of the Mobile Report 2019 has recommended the addition of mobile bundles to the Consumer Price Index basket this year.

According to the report by Nendo- a local digital strategy and research firm, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics should consider tracking the average use of 500 Megabytes (Mb) and, or 1 Gigabyte (Gb) to measure the cost of living.

The index currently measures inflation rate through tracking monthly and year on year spending of commodities such as food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, communications, clothing and footwear, and education among others.

“Last year, Kenyans used over 269 million Gb of data across video, web browsing, music, communications, social networking, and other digital content, the data consumption is expected to cross 1 billion Gb by 2022,” Nendo founder Mark Kaigwa said.

Topping the use of the bundles is visiting social media sites, searching on Google, betting, visiting adult sites and use for visual social network stories such as Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook stories.