Kenya freshen ties with Tunisia

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) chief executive Kiprono Kittony said the countries are now set to renew their co-operation after Tunisia established a council for engagement.

“There are no strong trading relationships between Tunisia and Kenya. This calls for need to review our relations for the benefits of both economies,” Kittony said.

The forum saw a visit of 40 business companies from Tunisia.

in the event, Kenya availed its industrial parks and special economic zones to the country for business activities, following partnership agreements signed between Kenya Private Sector Alliance and Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) effective from the signed date.

In return, Kenya will take harness on the northern country to grow trade volumes as it forms a gateway to the European market with a population of 400 million.

However, according to KEPSA chief executive Carole Kariuki infrastructure and logistics remain the biggest barrier.

“If this is made possible, then we can have the country export goods to EU tariff free,” Kariuki said.