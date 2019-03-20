KQ, Alitalia sign codeshare deal, bank on tourism market

PARTNERSHIP

Kenya Airways' appetite for the Italian market has seen it sign a codeshare agreement with Alitalia.

The two airlines are banking on the commercial deal to boost business travel and tourism between Kenya and Italy. Both are partner airlines in the SkyTeam alliance.

Further, the deal is expected to offer travel options and flight schedules to central and southern Africa, and to Europe through Rome and Nairobi.

In June this year, Kenya Airways is expected to launch its four weekly services between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino, Rome.

However, ahead of the launch flights booking have been made open.

The agreement will also see Alitalia apply its ‘AZ’ code on services operated by Kenya Airways beyond Nairobi to a further 19 African destinations.

Similarly, Kenya Airways will expand its offer to Italy and Europe by placing its ‘KQ’ flight code on Alitalia’s services from Rome to 16 Italian domestic destinations and to 9 international destinations

Alitalia is also widening its network in Africa, where the Italian airline now operates direct services to Johannesburg, Casablanca, Algeria, Tunis, and Cairo,

Besides the new Codeshare services, customers of the two flights will earn and redeem miles on the entire network operated by both airlines.

 

