Ecobank to train 150 leaders from Africa

Pan African bank Ecobank will train 150 senior leaders of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) from Kenya and other 44 African countries this week in Rome, Italy.

According to the bank’s chief executive Carl Manlan, the training is aimed at strengthening leadership skills to help the communities they serve.

“The Ecobank Academy and Ecobank Foundation have worked closely with the IFRC to devise training courses for their national leaders covering key leadership skills such as governance, accountability and sustainability,’’ Manlan said.

Fatoumata Nafo-Traoré, IFRC’s regional director for Africa said leadership is about solving problems hence the move to leverage on partnership with Ecobank to upscale their capabilities through training to enhance work in local communities.

"The training that our African leaders will receive from the Ecobank Academy will successfully position them to devise solutions to the challenges they face. Ecobank’s support in this, and in many other ways, is proving to be an invaluable asset in our work to address health, disasters and crises affecting communities in the continent,’’ Nafo-Traoré said.

Ecobank and the IFRC signed a partnership agreement in November 2018 to work closely together to empower local communities to cope with disasters more efficiently.