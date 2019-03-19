Coca-cola gives billions to fund plastic bottle collection

The campaign aims to collect and recycle equivalent of 100 per cent of the packaging it sells by 2030.

"We are creating value from our bottles in a bid to drive and sustain a green economy,” Rady said.

According to oceans campaigner Greenpeace, the largest beverage manufacturer produced over 110 billion throwaway plastic bottles in 2016.

The soft-drink firm is part of industry partners that formed PET Recycling Company Limited (PETCO Kenya) to self-regulate in management of post-consumer PET bottles in the country.

The industry is estimated to generate about 20,000 tonnes of plastic wastes per year but only 5 per cent or 1,000 tonnes of this is collected and recycled.

During the Sustainable Blue Economy conference held in Nairobi in November 2018, PETCO committed to collect and recycle 70 per cent or 14,000 tonnes of the plastic wastes in the entire country by 2025.

Coca-Cola has set to redesign bottles that are easy to recycle, which are made partly out of recycled material.

This has created opportunities by stimulating recycling industries and partnerships with others in the value chain to reduce plastic waste.

Part of this will include empowering five million women entrepreneurs across the company’s global value chain by the year 2020 under the "5 by 20" project.

“The project, Acacia Creations will have them transform Coca-Cola beverage packaging and unused telephone wire into environmentally conscious decorations such as giraffes, elephants, dinosaurs and reindeer for profit,” Rady said.

In 2018, consumer foods manufacturer Unilever East Africa signed a partnership with a Nairobi-based plant, Mr Green Africa to recycle plastic containers and cut pollution.

Unilever pumped in Sh30 million into the deal.