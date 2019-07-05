State questions Sh300bn costing of Nairobi-Mombasa expressway

The Transport Ministry has rejected the US$3billion(Sh307.6 billion) price tag on the Nairobi-Mombasa expressway project as it emerged that the costing was inflated.

The 485-kilometre mega project is yet to kick off despite the ground breaking set for June.

It has emerged that the project would cost approximately $1.8billion (Sh184.6billion ) 66.7 per cent less compared to the Sh300 billion earlier quoted.

The project has since been put on hold with the US ambassador Kyle McCarter saying the government was scrutinising the proposal to establish if it offered value for money for Kenyans.

Last August, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a deal with US President Donald Trump during his visit to the White House,which opened talks for funding of the project with a proposed credit line from the US Exim Bank.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia yesterday said the country has no contractual commitment to the project, hence no costs can be linked to the multi-billion highway.

“As of now, we do not have any contractual commitments to do the said Express Highway,” Macharia told the Star after an inquiry.

“How can we talk about figures for a non existent transaction?,” he further posed.

Earlier, McCarter had said the cost is questionable moreso at a time when the country is struggling with a piling debt.

Central Bank data shows that as at March, Kenya’s public debt stood at Sh5.43 trillion comprising Sh2.7 trillion domestic and Sh2.73 trillion external debt.

The Kenya-US deal deal for the construction of the expressway would increase the country’s debt obligation to Sh5.73 trillion without taking into account the Sh577 billion the government intends to borrow to bridge its financing gap for the 2019/20 financial year.

“We are still working on the finance. Kenya has a challenge of debt and we are wary of burdening Kenyans” McCarter told a Kisumu-based vernacular radio station during an interview in May.

According to the envoy, the US is keen not to commit to a project whose cost would turn out to be “three to four times higher than the actual”, saying the Trump administration wants to ensure there is an honest return on investment, to Kenyans.