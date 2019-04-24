Get skills in software development, that's where the jobs are, report says

The most popular careers in Kenya and Uganda can now be revealed after IT Skills gap Report by the Nairobi Tech Week was launched Wednesday.

Software developer jobs are in highest demand in the country, with over 50 per cent of job postings being in midlevel job category.

“Only two per cent job postings are looking to employ entry-level candidates,” the report by Mercy Corps and Moringa School said.

Careers in digital will remain attractive, and shortage of IT professionals is expected to grow in the region.

The report further says that in three years time, Kenya’s ICT sector will be valued at Sh172.6 billion ($1.7 billion), while Uganda’s will be at Sh131.89 billion ($1.3 billion).

“The report will help IT professionals understand trends in skills demand, and employers understand and appreciate tech’s role in their businesses,” said Stacey Ondimu, Moringa School country director.

It examines existing IT skills amongst IT professionals and compares them to the skills demanded by local and international employers, now and in the future. It is based on interviews with employers, educators, IT professionals, and entrepreneurs, and incorporates market forecasting.

In Uganda, almost half of IT-related job postings were for administrative IT roles. Just 13 per cent were for developers.

All stakeholders who participated in the report agreed that the current formal educational system is a major contributing factor. In Kenya, 40 per cent of survey respondents resort to teaching themselves courses in IT, while many Ugandans take online IT courses offered by international training and certification providers to increase their chances of employment.

In Kenya, the number of IT professionals in employment will grow to 95,000 in 2022 from 57,000 in 2017. In Uganda, over the same period, the figures will grow from 28,500 to 43,400.