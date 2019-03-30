2019 is no longer new. It is getting old. And as we advance, we’ve passed the hype stage into the reality stage. We’re back to real life, real habits and real concerns.

At the reality stage, you need fight to push through the rest of the year and succeed. Now the changes are playing out and outcomes are emerging. Socioeconomics realities are unfolding and the New Year cheers have died down. Here is where the rubber meets the road. At this stage, you need fight. Do you have fight for the rest of the year?

First, fight is a mental resolve. It is a mindset that is determined to take the pressures of life, keep on moving and eventually win. You must first make up your mind before the challenges show up. Decide what your reaction is going to be before the issues arise. When times get tough and your dream is put to the test later in the year, what are you going to do?

In my communication master’s class, we were taught how to deal with PR crisis when it arises. I noticed that much of the work in PR crisis management is preparation for the crisis. So that when the crisis occurred, the PR team swiftly moves into action because they are ready. Same strategy is needed here. Mentally resolve the outcome of the fight long before the fight.

Second, take time to grow your capacity to perform. Having fight means that you have what it takes to contend and win. Beyond a mental resolve, are you equipped for the pressure that comes with your dream? If not, how do you get ready? What needs to be in place for you to be able to push through tough times and triumph? Do you have adequate ammunition for the challenges ahead? Check your armoury.

Third, be in the right company. When you’re dealing with the pressures of life, it helps to be in the company of people who can boost your morale when you’re under pressure. When under pressure, you need encouraging voices that help keep you strong. You need positive energy around you to help you sustain your fight.

At some point, it’s not about strategy or plans, it becomes about who has the most fight. Sometimes, it boils down to grit. So, as you journey through the rest of the year, build fight within. Have some fight in you and be ready to show challenges how much staying power you have.

