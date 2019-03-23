Time to Move Forward

If you’ve lived long enough, you know that life can be tough. Life has a way of throwing curve balls when you least expected. And sometimes it can be devastation. Setbacks can be costly.

In business, the setbacks can be crazy. One minute you’re doing well and then suddenly, things turn and the struggle begins. Life can get tough.

Now that we have established this fact, what do you do? Do you roll over and give up? Do you throw in the towel and forget about your dreams? NO. No way.

When life throws you a curve ball, you have two options: sink or swim. And since you’re not a victim, sinking is not an option. As a champion, you must decide to swim and beat the odds. And yes, it can be tough and crazy. But guess what? You are tougher because every challenge that comes at you is never beyond your capacity. The pressure that comes to you fits your design. You are tougher than your challenge by design. That’s why when problems comes, your default should be: swim. Not sink.

If life has knocked you down or dealt you a bad hand, if business has been rough and tough, if it’s been bad for a while, I want to officially announce to you that: it’s time to move. It is time to pick yourself up. It’s time to get up and fight for you. You deserve life’s very best and it’s time to get up and get it.

Yes, you suffered devastation and lost everything, but what do you have left? There is always something left. Find it. It’s a talent, skill, contacts, assets – you have something. Look for it and you will find it. You didn’t lose it all. There is something that you have that can help you start afresh. You have all it takes to start again. You can dream again.

Once you’ve found what you have left, then focus on the next step. Based on what you have, what can you do now to take a step forward? What move can you make? What can you initiate? It doesn’t matter how small. Do it. It’s a move.

Overall, it’s about you. How bad do you want to fight for yourself? How bad do you want to get your life back? How bad do you want to win again? How bad do you want to rebuild your life? I know it is time to move forward. Now, move.

