How to grow hope

“I hope so” is a common expression. Generally, this means a wish. It gives the impression of rolling dice. Our use the word “hope” is hardly definitive. But hope is deeper and more practical.

Last week, I wrote about: The Vision Advantage. In that article, I stressed the importance and functions of vision – and discussed how vision works. But, what does vision have to do with hope? Everything. Truth is: vision is the foundation for hope. It is why hope exists. Simply put: where there is no vision, there is no hope.

The good news is: hope can be grown. And these four elements can help the growth process.

Have a Plan: Generally, people are wishful in their approach to hope. They are not certain because it is not anchored to a clear vision. Consequently, there is no plan. Hope rises from a plan that is anchored to a vision. It is not some abstract idea that could happen someday. Your plan should have clear goals that become sign posts on your journey to achieving your vision. Hope begins to grow as your vision gets fleshed out into goals and from those goals you start making plans on how to achieve your goals.

Step by Step: Now that your vision is clear, your goals are defined and your plans are in place, what are the steps? Hope is built step by step. In essence, hope means you are taking solid steps to grow your expectations. With each step achieved, you are encouraged as you see your vision coming into view and as such, hope begins to grow. Each step successfully achieved increases the hope in your dreams.

Stop Procrastinating: This kills hope. Why? It delays your dream. Each instance of procrastination delays a step, thereby, pushing your goals further. And if this continues over time, you could easily give up on your dreams because you’ve concluded that “nothing is happening”. But this is not true. Procrastination hinders the growth of hope.

Achieve Your Goals: Some people are hopeless because they lack a track record of achieved goals – somehow, what they wanted wasn’t accomplished and they’ve given up on life. Don’t be discouraged. You may have failed to achieve your goals due to many factors. However, don’t give up. Review your skills, find the resources you need and try differently. Push for the achievement of your goals no matter the setbacks. Goals achieved will energize you and build hope. Unachieved goals chip away at your hope.

