Boeing finally speaks

There is a lot of excitement about the Jumia listing expected imminently at the NYSE.

Ghana, the proud owner of the worse performing currency in 2019 out of 140 that I track lobbed out $3b worth of Eurobonds Tuesday, sold the debt in a three-part deal with average maturities of seven, 12 and 31 years, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified.

The shortest tranche was priced to yield 7.875 per cent, after initial guidance of around 8 to 8.5 percent, the person said.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told @BloombergTV investors placed $20bn of orders. These are heady days and the liquidity firehose is full on.

African sovereign dollar bonds have returned 9.5 per cent in 2019, the most among emerging-market regions, according to JPMorgan indexes.

Kenya Treasury might wish to get their skates on.

The Kenya Shilling which rallied 2.35% since the start of the year to a multi year high of 99.60 in the second week of March was last trading at 100.95.

Safaricom rallied +1.964% to close at 28.55 and traded 3.771m shares. Safaricom is +28.60% in 2019 as Investors upgraded the M-Pesa earnings curve particularly since the blow-out launch of Fuliza.

The debate about Kenya Airways and the proposed ''tie-up'' with KAA is of national interest. if we have any ambitions with regard to being a gateway and hub then it's critical that KQ is put on an even keel. The market firmed +0.78%.

StanBic Holdings with served up some mouth-watering FY 18 earnings rallied 5.26% to close at 100.00 on light trading.

EABL rallied +1.74% to close at 205.00 and traded 535,200 shares and is +17.31% in 2019 after releasing some well received H1 earnings.

KenGen eased -1.06% to close at 5.60 and traded 2.9M shares. The market is yet to price in the already announced geographical extension.

Carbacid Investments reported a -36.92% decline in HY 2019 Earnings Per Share and issued a full year profit warning.

''Group profit after tax has been impacted by a substantial drop in the value of investments in equities in the Nairobi Securities Exchange and Dar-es-Salaam (DSE) Stock Exchange, by Shs 48 million.''

Carbacid closed -0.11% at 9.13 and is -8.00% year to date.