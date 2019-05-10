Kenya Airways increases flights to Bujumbura

Kenya airways has announced an additional daily direct service from Nairobi to the capital of Bujumbura, Burundi.

The new flight to be operated by Jambojet on a Bombardier Q400 will be a direct flight, and will reduce waiting times, offering better connections to the growing European and new America service.

In November, a diplomatic row erupted between Burundi and Kenya after Bujumbura demanded that Jambojet, deploy a bigger aircraft with business class seats for flights to the central African nation.

This saw Jambojet announce that it had leased two new Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft from global aviation company Chorus Aviation Capital for deployment on local routes.

“This increase to our local and regional Network is part of our strategic intent to expand our footprint across Africa,” KQ group managing director and CEO Sebastian Mikosz said.

The new daily afternoon service will operate between Nairobi and Bujumbura in addition to the current daily tagged morning flight that operates between Nairobi and Bujumbura on the Embraer 190.

The additional direct flight to Bujumbura will increase travel and trade amongst East African Community (EAC) countries as the common market protocol is already in place. The protocol has paved way for free movement of labour, goods and services within the region.