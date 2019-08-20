Jambojet partners with Little to offer discounted prices to customers

Domestic airline Jambojet has partnered with online taxi hailing cab Little Cab to offer discounts on cab rides to and from Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu airports.

The company said the a Sh150 discount is aimed at providing convenient travel to its customers.

“We are continuously looking for ways of enriching our customers travel experience and our partnership with Little offers us an opportunity to do that,”said Jambojet Chief Executive officer Allan Kilavuka.

Little is also running the campaign on the on the airline’s aircrafts.

Recently, Jambojet was awarded the IATA Operational Safety Audit certification (IOSA), an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the safety, operational management and control systems of an airline.