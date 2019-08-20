PARTNERSHIP

Jambojet partners with Little to offer discounted prices to customers

• Recently, Jambojet was awarded the coveted IATA Operational Safety Audit certification (IOSA).

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
20 August 2019 - 05:00
(R to L) KQ MD & CEO, Sebastian Mikosz with Jambo Jet MD & CEO Allan Kilavuka and Patrick Coulter, Director, FlightSafety International display the MoU that will see flight Safety International provide a Dash 8 Q400 simulator to support training and maintenance teams.
Domestic airline Jambojet has partnered with online taxi hailing cab Little Cab to offer discounts on cab rides to and from Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu airports.

The company said the a Sh150  discount is aimed at providing convenient travel to its customers.

“We are continuously looking for ways of enriching our customers travel experience and our partnership with Little offers us an opportunity to do that,”said Jambojet Chief Executive officer Allan Kilavuka.

Little is also running the campaign on the on the airline’s aircrafts.

Recently, Jambojet was awarded the IATA Operational Safety Audit certification (IOSA), an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the safety, operational management and control systems of an airline.

