CHANGE OF OWNERSHIP

Centum sells 100% of alcohol firm to Danish EA

King Beverage has been the distributor of global brand, Carlsberg beer since 2016 in East Africa.

In Summary

• Centum Investment Company has announced the completion of the sale of 100 per cent stake in King Beverage Limited to Danish Brewing Company E.A Limited, a subsidiary of Bounty Global Management DWC LLC.

by ELIZABETH KIVUVA Business Writer
Business
19 August 2019 - 16:56
Centum CEO James Mworia.
Centum CEO James Mworia.
Image: FILE

Centum Investment Company has offloaded its entire stake in King Beverage Limited to Danish Brewing Company E.A Limited, a subsidiary of Bounty Global Management DWC LLC.

“Centum held 100 per cent of the issued shares of the King Beverage Limited which is in the business of sale and distribution of various alcoholic beverages,” chief executive James Mworia said in a statement.

King Beverage has been the distributor of the global brand, Carlsberg beer in East Africa since 2016 .

In June, the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed company announced it had entered into an agreement to sell its stakes in Almasi Beverages Limited and Nairobi Bottlers, with a total valuation of Sh9.5 billion ($192.5 million) to Coca Cola Beverages Africa.

Danish Brewing Company E.A limited is a private limited liability company incorporated in Kenya.

Centum Investment profit up, to sell stake in drinks firms

The transactions are subject to regulatory approval.
Business
2 months ago

Centum to rake in Sh19.5 billion in stake sale to Coca Cola

The sale to Coca Cola Beverages Africa is to be finalised in the next four months.
Business
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH KIVUVA Business Writer
Business
19 August 2019 - 16:56

Most Popular

  1. MPs counter Munya, stop release of Sh10bn edible oil
    7h ago Kenya

  2. Kiambu county farmers position themselves to reap from ...
    23h ago Kenya

  3. KICC defends its marketing costs, pushes for global ...
    18h ago Kenya

  4. I&M Bank in Sh300 million debt row with Hi-Plast Limited
    18h ago Kenya

  5. Central Bank issues an alert on illegal forex traders
    2d ago Kenya

Latest Videos