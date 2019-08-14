COMPLIANT

Munya defends decision to release Sh10bn confiscated oil, says it's not harmful

The product was held on fears of not enriched with Vitamin A which would be harmful to consumers

In Summary

Industry, Trade and Cooperatives CS Peter Munya has stood firm on the decision to release the controversial Sh10 billion worth of edible oils confiscated by the government.

by MARTIN MWITA Business Writer
Business
14 August 2019 - 18:44
Containers at the port of Mombasa./FILE
Containers at the port of Mombasa./FILE

Trade CS Peter Munya has stood firm on the decision to release the controversial Sh10 billion worth of edible oils confiscated by the government.

The CS who called an impromptu press conference on Wednesday evening said the decision was reached by a multi-agency team, including the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

58 containers have so far been released.

He has dismissed any investigations on the matter.

"It is the decision of a multi-agency committee to release the edible oil. It is not harmful to the public," Munya said.

The product was confiscated by the government over lacking some components, mainly Vitamin A.

Those seeking to sell the oil will be allowed, Munya has said but must declare the product as not fortified.

"Kebs will undertake market surveillance to ensure compliance," Munya told Journalists at his office.

The committee which includes Kebs and other state agencies has also reached a decision to destroy the mercury-linked sugar consignment previously confiscated.

Munya, however, remained mum on the Mercury context.

 

"The sugar being held by the state will be destroyed apart from consignments that have court cases, " he said.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MARTIN MWITA Business Writer
Business
14 August 2019 - 18:44

Most Popular

  1. Relief for motorists as fuel price slashed
    5h ago Kenya

  2. Redundant Telkom staff to be considered in Airtel merger
    9h ago Kenya

  3. Kenya seeks AU support on Sh2.5 trillion Lapsset project
    1d ago Kenya

  4. Tourist numbers to hit 2.2 million in 2019–Balala
    18h ago Kenya

  5. Choppies inks deal with suppliers in recapitalization plan
    18h ago Kenya

Latest Videos