Little Ride Kenya launches insurance cover for its drivers

In Summary

•The cover will cater for costs such as payment of their medical bills, transport to hospital, compensation for lost income, in addition to cover for funeral expenses.

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
09 August 2019 - 05:00
Kiereini Kirika, Regional Director East Africa, MicroEnsure, Chisom Anoke, Head of Global Expansion, Little Ride, Catherine Karimi, CEO APA Life, Faridah Khamis Little Cab Driver.
Little Cab drivers will now access affordable healthcare after Little Ride Kenya yesterday launched a health insurance cover in partnership with APA Insurance and MicroEnsure.

The cover will cater for costs such as payment of their medical bills, transport to hospital, compensation for lost income, in addition to cover for funeral expenses.

Little Ride drivers who are unable to work due to being hospitalised will claim a daily benefit of up to Sh2,000.

In addition, the product also covers up to Sh50,000 personal accident benefit and funeral expenses up to KES 50,000 upon death of the insured.

“Through our partnership with MicroEnsure and Little Cab, APA Insurance is bringing affordable healthcare and funeral cover to Little Cab drivers,” said APA Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Karimi.

All claim benefits will be paid to the beneficiary’s mobile money wallet.

In line with the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pillar in the President's big four agenda , the cover allows the drivers to visit any of the over 4,000 NHIF accredited hospitals and clinics across the country.

"This product does not only provide insurance benefits, but also offers simplicity for the drivers who are always mobile,” said Alex Mwaura, GM - Little Cab.

The insurance programme is being rolled out nationwide and will soon be rolled out across East Africa.

Kenya ride-hailing firm Little has big plans for Africa expansion

Kenyan ride-hailing company Little is expanding to Tanzania and Ghana by May and plans to raise about $50 million more from investors, its chief ...
5 months ago
