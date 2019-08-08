OPPO announces communication patent deals with Intel, Ericsson

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced it has signed a patent transfer agreement with Intel covering the transfer of 58 patents in areas related to cellular mobile communications technology.

In a statement on Thursday, OPPO announced a deal to acquire rights to over 500 patents from Ericsson, covering countries and regions including Kenya.

Brand Manager OPPO Kenya Jesse Wu, said the deals would serve to bolster its technological development capacity as it grows its business in global markets.

"OPPO has always placed intellectual property rights as our top priority. We look forward to working with Ericsson to drive cutting-edge innovation in products and services," Wu said.

“We are pleased to enter into agreements of this kind with Intel and Ericsson. The communications patents will help us focus on offering better products for our customers.”

As of January 2019, OPPO has filed more than 33,000 patent applications worldwide and owns more than 8,000 granted patents.