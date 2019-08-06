Screening for cruise ship jobs begins

The government has kicked-off a recruitment drive for cruise ship jobs in the latest move aimed at tapping gains in the maritime sector.

This comes after last month's agreement with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) for employment of Kenyans on their cruise and cargo ships.

Kenya Maritime Authority(KMA) and the Seafarers Union of Kenya(SUK) are conducting the screening.

MSC is targeting kitchen stewards, stewardesses, waiters, waitresses, cooks, bakers, buffet attendants, cleaners, entertainers,animators and cruise staff, for its cruise (hotel) department.

“Interested candidates are invited to appear for interview from 7-9 August, 2019 at the Bandari Maritime Academy,” the State Department of Shipping and Maritime said in a public notice yesterday.

On July 8, President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa, where he also flagged off 62 seafarers out of the 119 that have been recruited by MSC,where 40 of them have already been assigned a ship by the global firm.

The government is seeking to create more jobs for the youth as it moves to tap more economic benefits from the blue economy.

“Seafaring provides decent job prospects for Kenyan youth, this new recruitment move is testimony to the quality and skills of Kenyan Youth and the hard work the 137 current seafarers and the four cadets on MSC Cruise vessels have so far demonstrated,” Shipping and Maritime PS Nancy Karigithu said yesterday.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to revive the Kenya National Shipping Line(KNSL) with support from MSC.

The agreement with MSC is expected to further facilitate growth of traffic throughput at the second container terminal at the Port of Mombasa to over one million TEUs, create 2,000 seafarer jobs and 1,500 sea-time training opportunities annually.