No party for tea farmers as low prices hurt 2019 bonus

Tea farmers in the country should expect low bonus payments this year in the wake of a tea glut and low prices at the Mombasa tea auction.

Kenyan tea prices have slumped to their lowest in the last five years, latest market data shows, as geopolitics further dent exports and uptake of the tea in key international markets.

Last week, the commodity traded at an average US$1.80(Sh185)per kilogramme at the weekly auction compared to US$2.26(Sh233.25) per kilo in a similar auction last year, the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) market report shows.

The highest price the commodity fetched last week was US$1.84(Sh189) for a kilo having slightly picked from US$1.81(Sh186) the previous week. It averaged Sh237 in a similar period in 2018.

“The last time we had prices below two dollars was in 2014. You can be sure farmers will not be smiling this time,” EATTA managing director Edward Mudibo told The Star in an interview yesterday.

The low prices and returns have been pegged on overproduction of tea as a result of increased planting, husbandry and rehabilitation.

Tea production was 350 million in 2012, 432 million kilos in 2013, 445 million kilos in 2014 and 399 million kilos in 2015. The production was 473 million kilos in 2016, 439 million kilos in 2017 and 492 million kilos in 2018.

Greenleaf production for smallholder tea farmers under Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) rose 4.4 per cent to 611 million kilos in the first half of the 2018/19 (July to December 2018), amid a 17 per cent drop in tea prices over the same period, the agency has notes.

This compares to 585 million kilos of green leaf delivered to KTDA-managed factories in the first half of the previous year (2017).

“The increased production six months to December was largely attributed to the reliable rainfall experienced in tea growing areas, as well as intensified sustainable agricultural practices such as fertilizer application that improved the quality and the quantities of green leaf,” KTDA Group CEO, Lerionka Tiampati said.

EATTA data shows tea prices started the year at US$2.15(Sh221.90) per kilo which was lower compared to the US$2.71(Sh279.70) per kilo average in January 2018.

The average price later fell to US$1.96(Sh202.29) around April before picking up around June-July (averaging US$2.20 or Sh227.06). This however fell to the current Sh185 average.