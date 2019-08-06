Mombasa to host trade symposium for Ugandan, Kenyan traders

Uganda has hailed Kenya’s infrastructural development in the last six years saying it has greatly improved the balance of trade between the two countries.

Ugandan Consul General Katureebe Tayebwa on Monday said six years ago, Uganda used to import goods worth $700 million (about Sh70 billion) from Kenya while Kenya imported goods worth $150 million (about Sh15 billion) from Uganda.

However, he said today the balance of trade is more or less equal with Uganda importing goods worth $600 million (about Sh60 billion) from Kenya while Kenya imports goods worth about $500 million (about Sh50 billion) from Uganda.

Tayebwa announced that the third Trade and Business Facilitation Symposium, organized by the Ugandan Consulate, will be held at PrideInn Paradise Resort in Shanzu, Mombasa on August 12-14.

He attributed this to the growth and stabilization of the Ugandan economy which has seen more production of goods and services.

“Most of our goods pass through the Mombasa port, whose improvement and the establishment of the SGR are a major boost for our trade,” said Tayebwa.

Speaking to journalists at the Ugandan consulate in Mombasa, Tayebwa said the cordial relationship that the two neighbouring countries enjoy is significant in boosting trade and economic growth in both countries.

The symposium will bring together at least 300 public and private sector players from both countries to discuss issues that affect trade between the two countries and especially along the Northern Corridor.

Tayebwa said the Ugandan consul generals from Guangzhou (China), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), UAE, Qatar, captains of industry in both Kenya and Uganda, are among those expected to attend the symposium.

The first and second symposia were held in Guangzhou, China in 2017 and 2018.

However, there were complaints about the distance people had to travel to get to the symposia, forcing the organizers to consider venues closer home.

There are already proposals to have the next symposium held in Kampala or Dar es Salaam.

Tayebwa said the symposium will discuss issues that affect businessmen from both countries when trading.

He however said there are no longer major trade barriers between the two East African Community member states.

The Consul General said the one-stop border posts and efforts to reduce stoppages while are in transit are working magic.

“Around 2012, 2013, we had almost 100 road blocks between the Mombasa port and Uganda. This was reduced to 23, the number got down to five and now we are almost getting to two – at the Mombasa port and the border,” said Tayebwa.

He said the halt of the construction of the SGR is nothing to be worried about saying the SGR is a major regional project that requires a lot of ground work.

“When eating, you have to take breaks. You cannot just be throwing food into the mouth non-stop. You will choke,” said Tayebwa.

“China people have committed themselves to this project. There is a halt but not a stop,” said the Consul General.

He noted that there has been a misconception that with the advent of the SGR, the Meter Gauge Railway has been discarded.

“The rehabilitation of the MGR is a mitigation measure in the long run,” he said.

