EY Kenya picks new managing partner

Tax, and advisory services firm, Ernst & Young has appointed Nancy Nganga as the new Kenya Managing Partner and East Africa Cluster Leader.,

She takes over from long serving Gitahi Gachahi who is set to retire next year.

Nganga, a Certified Public Accountant has worked her way up the EY ladder for the last 16 years in various leadership capacities.

In 2016, she was named as among the ‘Top40 Under40 Women’ in Kenya.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of Nancy Muhoya Nganga as the Leader of EY East Africa and the Kenya Country Managing Partner," said Gitahi.

She is the first female Cluster Leader to be appointed in EY Africa.

Gitahi said the growth of our Assurance business has been phenomenal under the leadership of Nganga.