Naivas,Ketepa unveil plan to double tea consumption

Naivas and Kenya Tea Packers (Ketepa) have partnered to drive up tea consumption by marking the inaugural Kenya Tea Month.

Scheduled to run for the whole of August every year, the Kenya Tea Month is aimed at doubling tea intake by Kenyans.

The strategy is to take people from the original black tea to the very latest specialty varieties and collector editions.

Speaking during the official commencement of the specialty commemoration, Naivas CEO Willy Kimani said the two firms have decided to bring together the best of both worlds and strong indigenous brands to raise awareness and endear Kenyans to tea, with a view to at least doubling their tea consumption.

“Shopping trends indicate that the younger generation especially, are looking for new innovations in tea,” said Kimani adding that theme for the month will be “Its tea time” signaling a move by Naivas and Ketepa to reposition tea as a celebratory drink as opposed to traditional breakfast drink.

“We believe that this way, local tea consumption will move to 10 per cent of total production,” the two said in a joint statement yesterday.

Data from the Tea Directorate of Agriculture and Foods Authority shows Kenyans consume only five percent of the total tea produced in the country.

The tea month,hence, is an opportunity for tea consumers to taste the new innovations and engage tea experts on preparing a good cup of tea, as well as getting insights from about tea and health.

“We have innovated tea over the years to keep up with divergent tastes and lifestyles, and today have more than 20 varieties, flavors and infusions,” said Ketepa managing director Albert Otochi.

These innovative flavors include the wellness range of herbal infusions and the specialty range that covers purple tea, white tea and orthodox tea.

During the Tea Month, Kenyans will gain knowledge on the healthy benefits of tea, methods of preparing various types of tea and how to benefit from its health attributes.

At the same time the two partners will be rewarding their valued customers with very attractive discounts and offers, they said.

“We are targeting all segments of consumers, though the young discerning market are keen to explore and fit tea into their lifestyle,” said Otochi.