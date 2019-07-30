Vivo and Jumuia partner to drive sales

Petroleum and gas retailer Vivo Energy and e-commerce platform Jumia have piloted in a deal that will see Shell petrol stations used as pick-up and drop off points for various orders.

The initiative is designed to offer additional services to customers in selected countries where both companies operate.

Customers will be allowed to use the stations to collect or return online orders made on Jumia’s digital platform.

Additionally, Jumia’s customers will be able to place and pay for Jumia orders at select service stations.

In a statement, Vivo said implementation of the initiative is a demonstration of its plans to offer innovative and convenient solutions to customers.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Jumia to develop and implement these initiatives as we are both focused on developing innovative ways to make our customers’ experience more convenient,” said Omar Benson, Vice President, Retail and Quick Service Restaurants at Vivo Energy.

Jumia’s Executive Vice-President Marketing Boris Aissan Ghahoue said they are constantly looking at how they can further combine technology and infrastructure to reach more customers.

Other initiatives are also being explored that combine Vivo Energy’s network of physical service stations and Jumia’s digital platform.