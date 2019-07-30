Cross-network cash tranfers yet to pick up a year down the line

The cost of transferring money across different mobile networks in Kenya is still not uniform despite an agreement among the main players and backing from the Central Bank of Kenya

More than a year since the interoperability was introduced, Kenyans still have to pay more for cross-network mobile cash transfers.

In April 2018, mobile money operators (Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom Kenya) established cross-network money transfer platforms

The CBK subsequently issued guidelines in which it directed the three telcos to level their charges across all networks.

“In approving this step, CBK laid out three crucial principles for interoperability... The price for transferring money out of the network will be no higher than that of transferring money within the network. There will also be no interchange fees,” the regulator said then.

Previously cross network money transfer was only possible using SMS vouchers that expired within seven days and had to be cashed out at the sender’s agent network.

If the receiver needed the money in their mobile wallet, they would have to find their network agent and load (cash-in) the money.

While Airtel has a singular price tariff for transfers to all networks, Safaricom and Telkom are both charging unregistered users higher fees for cash transfers than they do their subscriber.