Muthaura opts not to renew contract as CMA boss

Paul Muthaura will not be renewing his contract as the Chief Executive of Capital Markets Authority in 2020.

Chairman James Ndegwa said the board accepted Muthaura’s decision at its meeting on Friday.

Muthaura has been the longest serving Chief Executive in the regulatory body, serving since July 2012.

Ndegwa noted that Muthaura has been instrumental in leading the team at the Authority in positioning Kenya in the regional and global capital markets arena, expanding the scope of capital markets products, and ensuring that Kenya attains the ambition of the 10-year Capital Markets Master Plan (2014-23).

Ndegwa highlighted the Board’s appreciation of Muthaura’s immense contribution to the development of the capital markets industry.

Muthaura has since September 2014 been an elected Board Member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and is currently the Chairman of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee of IOSCO.

He is also the Chairman of the Consultative Committee of the East African Securities Regulatory Authorities (EASRA).

At the national level he serves on the boards of the Insurance and Pensions regulators as well as the Vision 2030 Delivery Board.

He is also the Chairman of the Consultative Committee of the East African Securities Regulatory Authorities (EASRA). At the national level he serves on the boards of the Insurance and Pensions regulators as well as the Vision 2030 Delivery Board.