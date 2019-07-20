Close

Ecobank, KRA launch special pay zone at border point

Payzone will facilitate taxpayers to use digital platforms such as mobile banking.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
20 July 2019 - 13:06
Ecobank, KRA staff applaud during the launch of EcobankPay and digital payment solutions at the KRA Namanga customs border point.
Ecobank has partnered with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to offer digital solutions that will eliminate the need for taxpayers to carry cash to make payments.

The digital solution will facilitate taxpayers to use digital platforms such as mobile banking, cards, Points of Sale (POS) and Internet Banking to make payments.

Ecobank’s agents, also known as Xpress Point Agents, will also be able to facilitate the tax payments.

Payment of taxes has largely been through traditional modes of payments such as cash deposits in banks.

Digitizing payments guarantees greater convenience and flexibility for taxpayers, lowers security risks associated with cash transactions and addresses the challenge of handling bulk cash.

“This a significant development for the business community and residents of Namanga as it will enhance revenue collection, reduce chances of theft and other inconveniences related to cash transactions since all payments will be made digitally, ”Kajiado Trade CEC Alvin Kimani said during the launch in Namanga.

EcobankPay merchants and Xpress Point Agents who form part of the pay zone, will provide banking services such as cash deposit, cash withdrawals and tax payments.

Ecobank Xpress Account (a virtual bank account) holders and customers with ordinary Ecobank accounts will be able to cash in and out at the agent locations without the need to visit the bank’s physical branches/locations.

The bank's Head of Transactional Services Group (TSG) for Central, Eastern and Southern Africa (CESA) region, Robert Kola said the deployment of digital payment and collection solutions at Namanga and other border points will ensure clearing and forwarding agents, Kenyans and ISO certified foreigners pay taxes without having to worry about limits or carrying hard cash since payments are done electronically.

KRA’s Deputy Commissioner for Finance Josephat Omondi applauded the milestone sying the deployment of PDQ solutions across various KRA stations (Namanga, LungaLunga, JKIA, Sioport, Busia, Eldoret Airport, Lamu, Moi Airport, Kisumu Airport, Loitokitok, Busia, and Malaba) is a step forward in embracing technology and improving service delivery in Kenya.

"Collections are ongoing at the stations and the risk of handling cash has been mitigated. The payments are now facilitated by cards, a component that has played a role in efficiency in border operations,” Omondi said.

