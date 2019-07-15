KBL saves on energy, water use

Kenya Breweries Limited managed to save Sh70 million last year through the firm’s energy management measures.

During a meeting with officials from the Energy and Water ministries and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), KBL managing director Jane Karuku said in 2018 the company reduced energy use by eight per cent in spite of volume growth, enabling the company to save 15 million Kilowatts.

Also focusing on reduction of water use, the beer-maker’s water use reduced by four per cent, saving over 67 million litres of water in the last year.

“KBL commands a huge energy footprint which informs the on site strategic choices, how we use energy and measures to take towards achieving energy use reduction aimed at improving sustainability and the energy cost base,” KBL corporate relations director Eric Kiniti said.

KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga said in order to fully realize the impact of the sustainability agenda, sustainable manufacturing will be driven by knowledge sharing between industry players.

She said it is estimated industries that have so far taken part in the Energy Management Awards, have a combined energy savings worth Sh3.7 billion over the last 15 years, with the potential cost savings of up to Sh419.5 million.

“We are grateful to KBL for hosting us and for their willingness to show us how they do it so that we can learn from each other and spread this knowledge to our members to fast track the transition towards sustainable manufacturing,” Wakiaga said.