Carepay appoints new leadership team

CarePay Kenya on Thursday announced new leadership team appointing Moses Kuria as Managing Director and Torooti Mwirigi as Commercial Director.

The medical firm is supporting implementation of Universal Healthcare Coverage in Kenya through M-TIBA and partnering with more insurers and corporates to manage large-scale health schemes.

Kuria was previously CarePay’s Finance and Operations Director.and helped raise Sh700 million in investment .

Mwirigi was previously Project Director and Agile Coach at CarePay.

“Kuria and Mwirigi are incredibly accomplished business leaders who have been instrumental in our success in Kenya and driving the use of technology to help our country towards universal health coverage,”said John Ngumi, Board Chairman, CarePay Kenya.

Kuria and Mwirigi are replacing Kees van Lede and Maarten Ras who have been appointed by CarePay International into roles in the company’s Africa office.

“CarePay and M-TIBA are recognised globally as scalable solutions to some of the huge challenges we face in accessing and affording healthcare,” said Moses Kuria, Managing Director, CarePay Kenya.

PharmAccess Foundation and Safaricom are founding partners of CarePay Kenya. PharmAccess Foundation recently deployed M-TIBA for registrations on Universal Health Coverage in three pilot Counties (Nyeri, Kisumu and Machakos).

CarePay originally built M-TIBA to run on Safaricom’s M-PESA service.