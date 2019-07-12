Insurers urged to customise livestock policies

Most underwriters are yet to simplify livestock insurance policies, deterring farmers from insuring their animals from drought.

"The reason why most farmers are not insuring their livestock is that companies have not yet simplified the insurance policy," CIC chief executive Tom Gitogo said.

Speaking in Kiambu while launching the firm's Ngombe Bima insurance product Gitogo said the firm had listened to herders to develop a policy that could incorporate even a single farm animal.

He called upon livestock farmers to purchase policies for their animals which are their main source of livelihood.

“The company has not yet started reaping fruits from the Ngombe Bima insurance since it is in implementation stage but since we piloted the product a year ago in Kiambu county we have seen more than 5,000 farmers applying and we have compensated some claims,” he said.