Regional leasing firm named as the Lessor of Choice

In Summary

• The regional firm which has its headquarters in Naivasha and with presence in 18 countries in Africa has won similar awards in Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa

Some of the cars leased by NTSA from Peugeot to boost operations Photo/Courtesy

Regional lessor, Vehicle and Equipment Leasing Limited (VAELL), has been named as the most preferred lessor in the automotive excellence award after a competitive judging process.

Speaking during the award ceremony Jared Oundo VAELL’s head of communication said the firm won the award because of its various innovations.

VAELL leases and manages cars and machinery to highly credit-worthy companies that shun heavy loans in buying movable assets and others that want to keep their credit lines open to allow access of funds for other projects.

 

“We were recognized because we understand fluctuating business environment and we have come up with various products to suit different clients,” VAELL Kenya’s managing director Bertha Mvati said.

She said in the next five years, the firm will be keen on helping governments and institutions save money through leasing.

The regional firm which has its headquarters in Naivasha and with presence in 18 countries in Africa has won similar awards in Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa.

According to NTSA reports, over the last decade, the automotive industry in Kenya has been on an exponential rise.

In this regard, the Automotive Industry Excellence Awards are meant to recognize and celebrate the key players in various categories of the sector.

