Taxi hauling app Little launches boda boda services in Kisumu

The firm is aiming at formalising the boda boda business in the region to guarantee safety and security

• Launched three years in Kenya , Little has grown steadily to hit 15,000 drivers while over 800 corporate companies are using the platform.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
06 July 2019 - 05:00
Fred Kiio, Head of Enterprise and Commercial operations at Safaricom making his speech during the launch of Safaricom powered Little services in Kisumu. /Courtesy
Safaricom’s taxi hauling app Little yesterday launched 'Little Boda in Kisumu, a move that is likely to increase efficiency in the popular boda boda transportation in the region.

The firm is aiming at formalising the boda boda business in the region to guarantee safety and security through traceability, modest prices while promising riders access to hundreds of its subscribers.

“Boda bodas are a very popular transport alternative for many Kenyans in the urban and peri urban areas. We want to extend the same great offering that is available in Nairobi to extend to the Kisumu region,’’ Little CEO Kamal Budhabatti said.

He added that Little Boda introduction will complement the existing car product that has been live in the region to ensure its riders get the best service in the most efficient manner.

Launched three years in Kenya , Little has grown steadily to hit 15,000 drivers while over 800 corporate companies are using the platform.

