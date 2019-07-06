Close

Big Square opens new outlet in Nairobi

•The new outlet cost Sh 45million and has a seating capacity of 150 customers.

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
06 July 2019 - 05:00
Big Square head of operations Kevin Githunguri, Mountain View branch manager Christine Nyaga and Belle View area manager Henry Philip during the launch of the new Mountain View outlet on 5th June 2019. PHOTO/MOSES MWANGI
Big Square head of operations Kevin Githunguri, Mountain View branch manager Christine Nyaga and Belle View area manager Henry Philip during the launch of the new Mountain View outlet on 5th June 2019. PHOTO/MOSES MWANGI

Big Square yesterday opened its 12th outlet at Shell Service Station in Mountain View as part of its strategy to bring an outlet closer to more of the people in Nairobi.

“An increasingly globalised environment and Kenya's growing population and economy is fuelling demand for new retail formats that meet consumers preferences and aspirations,”Sebastian McKinlay, the firm's Managing Director said during the launch of the new outlet,

The restaurant chain has now opened 12 outlets since it began its operations in 2012.

In the last 9 months, Big Square has opened 5 outlets, 2 in Nairobi CBD, Two Rivers Mall, Mombasa and now Mountain View.

“This partnership is timely and significant to the companies customers as it will enable it to diversify its retail services and ensure that customers from both companies get added value,” said Millicent Ndirangu, Head of Convenience Retail, Vivo Energy Kenya.

