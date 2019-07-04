Fruit farmers set to benefit from production of new beverages

Local farmers stand to benefit from a new line of drinks launched by Coca-Cola Company in Nairobi yesterday.

The beverages company said the pineapples, mangoes and passion fruits will be sourced through Del Monte Kenya which will buy from contracted farmers.

The products include a new brand of Minute Maid, a fusion of Coca-Cola and coffee; a sports beverage; a power drink and Powerade and tea bags.

“This part of innovation is at core as a growth strategy but we also hope to create more opportunities for use of local ingredients, inputs and farmers produce,” Coca-Cola Kenya and Tanzania head of marketing Nelly Wainaina said.

The corporate is aligning its business to match changing lifestyles and increased consumer demand for health drinks.

In 2012, the New York-listed firm first launched Coke Zero in the country and has since rolled the sugar-free and diet tags to other brands including Fanta and Sprite.

“We are offering consumers whichever Coca-Cola suits their taste, lifestyle and preferences for either morning or evenings. There is demand for coconut-made drinks globally but even that is not tapped here,” she added.

The product diversification is also expected to drive the company's profits at a time it is compelled to manage its plastic waste globally from 500 fizzy drinks brands.

Wanaina said the firm plans to change its bottling process and reduce use of plastic in favour of glass. It has already changed the packaging of its Dasani drinking ater.

She added said Coca-Cola had 50 glass product lines, costing 1.5 million euros for each.

The company has also been facing increasing competition as new entrants join the juice, soda and energy drink market.

Consumer goods maker Bidco Africa Group is the latest firm to tap into the local market after it recently introduced an energy drink, Reaktor.

Kevian Kenya, the maker of Afia and Pick N’ Peel juice brands, has also announced plans to venture into the same production line.

Brava Food industries is also rushing to raise their market share for the carbonated drinks.

Wainaina said the company would intensify its distribution to reach to all markets across the country.

“We wont worry into what happens externally. We aim to get our products to all the markets anywhere even to the remote areas across the country,” she said.