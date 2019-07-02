Kenya leading Africa in new notes technology, De la Rue

Kenya is among first adapters of polymer notes in Africa, replacing low life shelve cotton notes, currency printing firm De LA Rue said yesterday.

According to the firm, polymer banknotes last up to 2.5 times longer than paper, as well as having more security features.

An annual report released by the firm acknowledged Kenya as an early adapter of new technology notes in Sub Saharan Africa for its new bank notes rolled out early last month.

‘’Polymer notes are gaining momentum. The wave has swept across Europe and now in Sub Sahara Africa, Kenya taking the lead,’’ the money maker said.

It added that more economies are switching, or considering switching, paper banknotes to polymer ones and expect the market to double in size by 2023.

‘’The reason is a simple one; it possesses a longer fibre length over shorter wood equivalents, offering better durability,’’ the firm said.

De la Rue now commands 20 per cent of the global polymer banknotes market, trailing CCL that has 80 per cent market share.

The company which operates from Ruaraka in Nairobi increased the cost of printing the new generation banknotes for Kenya by half to Sh15 billion, saying, it was for the fresh coat which will see paper money stay longer before getting defaced.

Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge, during a presser on new notes held two weeks ago defended the high cost spent on printing new notes, saying they went for quality. The initial cost for printing was Sh10 billion.

‘’The quality of these notes is way better than cotton banknotes that have been in the market. They are made of polymer, almost plastic in nature. They are more durable, hence value for money,’’ Njoroge said.

De La Rue has had a stranglehold on Kenya’s lucrative money printing business except for the period between 1966 and 1985 when another UK firm, Bradbury Wilkinson, did the job.

The British firm in 2017 beat three other European banknote printing firms, German firm Giesecke & Devrient, Swedish firm Crane Currency and Oberthur Fiduciaire of France to the hotly contested and lucrative contract.

High Court had in April last year squashed De La Rue’s contract to print Kenya’s new notes as awarded by CBK following a case filed by activist Okiya Omtata protesting the manner in which the tender was awarded to De La Rue International sieving out other qualified bidders.

The bank argued that De La Rue was locally registered but only sub-contracted its affiliate De La Rue Kenya for in the printing contract.

The decision was however revised in October, with the Court of Appeal sating that the tender was above board as the firm had a subsidiary in Kenya.

The firm sold 7.5 billion notes banknotes in 2019 compared to 7.3 billion in the previous year.

It said, the value of cash in circulation continues to rise in nearly every country around the world, approximating $7tn worth of banknotes & coins in circulation today.