Kenya's inflation rises marginally in June - KNBS

Kenya's inflation has risen marginally to 5.70 per cent from 5.49 per cent in May. latest figures from KNBS show.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has attributed the increase in June to higher fuel prices which have led to an increase in the cost of transport.

According to a survey conducted by KNBS, the numbers were generated from retail prices of household goods and services.

Food and non- alcoholic drinks index decreased by 1.60 per cent in June compared to a 0.37 decline in May 2019.

This has been attributed to favourable weather conditions leading to increased food production and subsequently affecting food pricing for some commodities

The price s of spinach, sukuma wiki (kales) and tomatoes record ed decreases of 2.42, 6.87, and 0.36 per cent, respectively, in June 2019 compared to May.

"However, the prices of some other foodstuffs like maize grain, beans, green grams and sifted maize flour increased during the same month," KNBS says in the release.

Over the same period, basic needs in housing, water and other fuels recorder a 0.05 per cent increase due to higher rates in rental outweighing drops in electricity and Kerosene cost

Further, according to the report, the transport index realized an increase of 0.26 per cent on account of increase in pump rates of petrol and diesel.

The exercise was conducted during the second and third weeks of the month with prices selected from outlets across Nairobi and 13 other urban zones