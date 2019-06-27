Suzuki launches new station wagon in Kenya

Motor-vehicle corporation,Suzuki, yesterday launched a multi-utility passenger vehicle, Suzuki Ertiga, to meet the growing demand for station wagons in the country.

The Ertiga is designed with small-sized businesses in mind as it is fuel efficient with a 1.5 litre petrol engine.

For the past five years, there has been a trend with the country registering a shift from passenger-travel to passenger-cum-cargo vehicles according to Economic Survey 2019.

Majority of new vehicle registrations made in 2018 were station wagons recording an all time high of 64,179 in 2018, the survey indicates.

“The growing need for space pushes customers to look for spacious station wagons and the new Ertiga delivers this,” said Toyota Kenya, Managing Director, Arvinder Reel.

The car available at Toyota Kenya costs Sh2.65million and has a 3-year warranty. The firm has partnered with major banks to offer purchase financing options.

In February year, Toyota Kenya announced a business partnership with Suzuki Motor Corporation to distribute Suzuki models.