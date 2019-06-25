Women Enterprise Fund partners with Coca-cola for business

Women Enterprise Fund and Coca-Cola Central, East and West Africa Limited will now empower a further 285,000 Kenyan women with business and finance skills training for the next two years.

To make this possible, WEF has renewed its cooperation with Coca-Cola who will be investing Sh12.6 million ($125,000) to support the initiative.

This joint initiative was established in 2014 and is rooted in creating a fair and equitable environment to help women overcome barriers and build sustainable businesses.

About 557,000 Kenyan women have already been impacted through this initiative.

“The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) owned by women are the engines through which the growth objectives of the developing countries such as Kenya can be realized,” said Charles Mwirigi, CEO – Women Enterprise Fund.

The public-private partnership aims to address and remove barriers that women may experience in creating economic opportunities by providing access to loans and grants to enable them start and grow their enterprises.

“The progress made by this partnership encourages us to persist in ensuring that women across the country have access to the expertise, education and support that will allow them to prosper and succeed in business,” said Michael Goltzman, Coca-Cola Vice President, Global Policy, and Environmental Sustainability & Social Impact.

Formed in 2007, the Women Enterprise Fund is a government institution that empowers women socially and economically, through offering subsidized credit for enterprise development.