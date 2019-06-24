Manufacturer eyes caterers with self-cooking facility

Uni Industries East Africa has launched a Macadams Self-Cooking Centre that enables one to cook everything on the go.

The cooking facility targets caterers who are banqueting for over 100 people at once.

The firm’s regional managing director Moez Manji said the new technology is quite popular in the USA and Europe and it was about time it was introduced into the booming Kenyan hospitality industry.

“We expect this innovation to enhance cooking various items faster and uniformly which will save customers on labor and energy costs which are quite high in the hotel industry," Manji explained.

The oven varies in costs with a six-tray unit costing approximately Sh1.4million and larger ones in the region of Sh5 million.

Whilst the mobile kitchen costs Sh3.5million including the Mercedes truck, kitchen equipment and all fittings, with a generator and gas installations.

Uni East Africa has additionally introduced the mobile kitchen on wheels concept to the Kenyan market which costs Sh3.5 million.

“The mobile cooking concept is gaining popularity in the world and time is right for Kenya’s young entrepreneurs to explore it,” he added.

The kitchen on wheels can be placed anywhere in the city, upcountry or even remote areas as it is self-contained.

The company plans to tap into the growing hospitality industry by targeting hoteliers and modern restaurants as well as young entrepreneurs who intend to venture into the food business.