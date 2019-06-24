Close

Insurer AAR picks Mshindi, Beatrice to board

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
24 June 2019 - 05:00

AAR Insurance Kenya has appointed Tom Mshindi as the board chair of company, replacing Kiprono Kittony who has served for over 6 years and retired.

Mshindi is the immediate former group editor-in-chief and executive director of Nation Media Group.

He brings vast experience from his stellar career cutting across journalism, media and development communication both locally and internationally.

The new chair holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi, and two AMP certificates from Strathmore Business School and from IESE in New York, among other professional qualifications.

Also appointed as a non-executive director is Beatrice Soy, former HR director at Kenya Electricity Generating Company Limited.

She brings experience from the public sector having worked for over twenty years in leading government agencies.

 

 

