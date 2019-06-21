Close

Isuzu expands assembly lines to boost capacity

In Summary

• The introduction of the new assembly lines is aimed at modernizing and boosting assembly operations at Isuzu.

• The Sh1 billion investment is inline with the President's big four agenda.

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
Business
21 June 2019 - 05:00
Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives Hon Peter Munya and Isuzu EA Managing Director Rita Kavashe unveil a plaque to commission new assembly lines at the Isuzu EA Assembly Plant. Looking on is Isuzu EA Board Chair Eisaku Akazawa and Isuzu EA shareholder Chris Kirubi.
Image: COURTESY

Isuzu East Africa has opened new assembly lines at its Nairobi plant to increase manufacturing capacity.

The Sh1 billion investment was commissioned on Wednesday by the CS Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Peter Munya.

“The introduction of the new assembly lines is aimed at modernising and boosting assembly operations in readiness for the launch of our 7th generation locally assembled Isuzu vehicles later this year,”said Isuzu EA Managing Director, Rita Kavashe.

 
 

She said Isuzu is strengthening its local assembly potential in line with government's plan to grow the manufacturing sector.

Munya congratulated Isuzu on the milestone and said the investment was in line with the President's big four agenda.

“Allow me to commend Isuzu EA for leading the automotive industry in driving the industrialisation agenda and investing in Kenya for the growth and prosperity of our nation,”he said.

In his budget statement, National Treasury Henry Rotich said the government intends to lower the VAT on Withholding Tax to reduce the accumulating VAT refunds by KRA.

All ministries, state agencies and public entities will also be required to procure vehicles and motorcycles locally, a move aimed at boosting the loca motor vehicle industry against cheap imports.

Munya said this shows the government's commitment in supporting the manufacturing industry.

 

With the right support and incentives the local vehicle assembly industry has the potential to create over 50,000 jobs in a few years.,”said Munya.

Latest Videos