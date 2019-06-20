Harvard scholars in Kenya to study port, Safaricom and Equity

The Harvard University has chosen the port of Mombasa as a case study for port operations.

The University has also chosen Safaricom and Equity Bank in their research of successful African business.

It has sent thirty five of its business professors to undertake the study.

They first landed at the port city of Mombasa and toured the port before embarking on a journey to Nairobi via the Standard Gauge Railway passenger train.

In Nairobi, they will today visit Safaricom and Equity Banks. according to the itinerary.

Receiving them in Mombasa, Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director, Daniel Manduku, said Harvard settled on the port because of its recent record-breaking performances.

This coupled with its geographical position and connection to more than 80 ports globally also attracted the scholars.

Manduku said the port of Mombasa is this year expected to hit an all-time high profit of Sh15.4 billion, making it the only government-owned institution to post such a high return.

He said the port is currently doing an average of 225 cargo trains from Mombasa to the Inland Container Depot in Embakasi, Nairobi.

“I do not know of any port in the world that evacuate cargo using 200 cargo trains per month. At the port of Mombasa, we are now averaging about 225 trains per month. It is a case that is worth to study,” said Manduku.

The scholars toured the port just a day after US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter visited the facility.

The US government has funded the installation of 11 state-of-the-art radiation portal monitors at the port of Mombasa to curb on illicit trade.

The US has also built a central alarm station and provided portable monitors to ensure any radiological or nuclear materials are promptly detected and analysed.