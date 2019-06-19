Boda boda insurance not beneficial- Riders

Most boda boda riders say they do not see the sense in taking an insurance policy for passengers and pedestrians arguing they eventually have to cater for all damages in the occurrence of an accident.

Joseph Kinyanjui, a boda boda operator in the CBD said despite him already taking a policy for himself and his motorcycle, he only does it to avoid problems from law enforcers.

“I pay insurance but even when I get into an accident, at no one point has the insurance covered me or my boda boda. I have had to cater for my own expenses,” he said.

This was reiterated by Albert Masinde another motorcycle operator who said relying on insurance was detrimental for operators involved in accidents as it would take over a year to receive compensation.

Currently, boda boda operators pay roughly Sh16,000 annually including Sh9,000 comprehensive cover for the motorcycle and Sh7,000 personal liability cover.

According to the operators, this was already a huge dent in their finances seeing as it is money, they do not end up claiming.

“When you see a boda boda operator speeding past a traffic spot it is because they do not have insurance. Most operators do not see the value of taking an insurance cover,” Masinde said.

Stakeholders in the insurance industry however say that compulsory insurance is a step in the right direction, as it would spare boda boda operators from overspending in case of an accident.

BIMA intermediaries chairman Washington Ndegea told the Star, the cover would not cost more than an additional Sh500 annually, a far cry from what the riders have to part with when an accident occurs.