Close

MPs propose nationalisation of Kenya Airways to revive carrier

National Assembly transport committee proposes nationalisation of KQ & formation of Aviation Holdings Company to run KAA & KQ.

In Summary

• Committee recommended establishment of an Aviation Holding Company.

by LUKE AWICH Political Reporter
Business
18 June 2019 - 17:37
Kenya Airways aircraft
Kenya Airways aircraft
Image: FILE

The National Assembly’s Transport committee has recommended nationalisation of Kenya Airways as a bold step to overturn the fortunes of the struggling national carrier.

If the report gets the nod of MPs then government will move in and clear huge debts owed by the carrier and take it off private hands making it one of the state corporations.

The debt-ridden Kenya Airways owes CBA group Sh 3.1 billion, NIC bank Sh 2.1 billion, Equitty bank Sh 5.2 billion, National Bank Sh 3.5 billion, Co-operative bank Sh 3.3 billion, KCB Group Sh 2.1 billion and similar amount to DTB bank.

The committee chaired by Pokot South MP David Pkosing at the same time recommended establishment of an Aviation Holding Company with four wholly owned subsidiaries.

In the proposal, Pkosing team wants the creation of KJIA Company incorporated to manage JKIA as an international hub, ground handling and catering services.

The committee also recommended revision of Kenya Airports Authority’s mandate to maintain at least one serviceable airstrip in each county for purposes of security, health and other emergencies.

The arrangement will also see creation of a centralised Aviation Services College and Kenya Airways remaining a national carrier.

Kenya Airways plan to run JKIA shelved

The proposed Kenya Airways and Kenya Airport Authority merger is not coming soon. KAA managing director Jonny Andersen said nothing conclusive has ...
Counties
9 months ago

Kenya Airways eyes Chinese market in route expansion

KQ made its maiden flight to Geneva on Thursday after making a stop in Rome.
News
5 days ago

KQ launches flights to Geneva, Rome in bid to grow earnings

The new flights will bring the destinations KQ serves in Europe to five and 55 worldwide.
Business
6 days ago

KAA rejects JKIA takeover, Kenya AIrways defends it

MD says the proposal does not give KAA value for money
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LUKE AWICH Political Reporter
Business
18 June 2019 - 17:37

Most Popular

  1. Here's why filing tax returns in Kenya is easy
    4h ago Kenya

  2. Landlords stare at empty rooms as demand drops
    2mo ago Living Spaces

  3. Industry players want State to involve them in automotive ...
    15h ago Kenya

  4. Affordable housing project attracts Sh3 trillion investment
    3w ago Living Spaces

  5. 'What’s happening brother' - Bitcoin, USDCNH and WTI
    1d ago Commentary

Latest Videos