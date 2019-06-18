Carrefour to open store in Uganda this year

Carrefour will open its first store in Uganda this year, expanding in the region after a successful launch in neighbouring Kenya.

In a statement, Majid Al Futtaim, the Dubai-based operator of the French retailer’s outlets said it plans to open the inaugural store in Kampala at the Oasis Mall this year but declined to give a tentative date.

Majid Al Futtaim also plans to open the second Carrefour store in the country in early 2020 at Metroplex Kampala, creating up to 150 additional direct and indirect employment opportunities for local talents.

“Following Carrefour’s success in Kenya, we are proud to introduce our plan for the first ever Carrefour stores in Uganda, which will further cement our position as a leading customer-eccentric retailer,” Majid Al Futtaim CEO Hani Weiss said.

He said the store will enable customers to purchase quality products at unbeatable prices, within an excellent shopping experience adding that it seeks to cater to evolving customer needs and responds to the growing demand for modern retail in Kampala and its surroundings.

“This announcement brings us a step closer towards realising our long-term expansion plan for East Africa,’’ he said.

Majid Al Futtaim holds the exclusive franchise rights to operate Carrefour in 37 countries and currently operates over 270 Carrefour stores in 15 countries.

Carrefour started operations in East Africa with its entry into the Kenyan market in 2016 and operates seven stores to date, employing more than 1,400 staff members.