Implement tax rebates to reduce consumer prices- KAM

Manufacturers are yet to benefit from the 30 per cent corporate tax power rebate, a year after it was passed through the Finance Act 2018.

The attempt by the government to cushion factories from higher costs was set to take effect from January 2019.

In February, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority director-general Pavel Oimeke announced the agency had finalised a framework to be gazetted before the end the month.

However, manufacturers are yet to benefit from the move which would eventually cut prices of consumer goods and in turn stimulate demand.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers is now urging the government to gazette and roll out this programme initiative with immediate effect.

“We request the government gazette and roll out this program immediately,” KAM chairman Sachen Gudka said.

During last week’s budget reading, Treasury CS Henry Rotich reintroduced the tax cuts stating the Ministry of Energy in consultation with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperative Development had developed the framework to be used so that manufacturers can enjoy this incentive.

The move is expected to reduce the cost of electricity for manufacturers by about 20 per cent and to make Kenyan goods competitive in the region in comparison to imported low-cost merchandise.

According to Rotich, this will in turn spur economic growth and create employment for the youth.

“The electricity rebates mentioned earlier will improve competitiveness in the sector,” he said.

Once the initiative takes effect, a rebate of 20 per cent for the manufacturers will be introduced in the first year subject to them having a Tax Compliance Certificate.

The remaining 10 per cent of the rebate will be earned subject to the rebates criteria, upon achievement of the key performance indicators.

The criteria developed by EPRA to be used to measure manufacturer’s electricity consumption and determine rebates shows manufacturers whose power bills are Sh100 million every year stand to save Sh9 million based on the 30 per cent corporate taxation rate.

Data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows the manufacturing industry remains the biggest consumer of the total electricity generated in the country, spending 4,336.5 Gigawatt hours (GWh) in the year ended December 2018 up from 4,199 GWh the previous year.

Gudka lauded the government’s move to prioritise competitiveness of the manufacturing sector under the proposed budget adding that the sector has been operating at a 13 per cent cost disadvantage compared to neighbouring countries.

“The proposals made in the budget are likely to address this challenge if effectively implemented,” he said.

Rotich also proposed to reduce VAT withholding tax from the current six per cent to two per cent to improve liquidity for manufacturers and increase cash flow to boost productivity in the supply value chain.

“At present whenever a manufacturer pays 16 per cent upon importation of raw materials, the effective rate becomes 22 per cent when they supply, and six per cent is withheld by creditors,” Gudka said.

This, he said, lowers manufacturers’ creditworthiness with financiers.

He also welcomed the move to create a team at the National Treasury to promptly validate outstanding VAT refunds with a view to clear them by the end of August.

“The large accumulation of VAT refunds with KRA arising from VAT on zero rated supplies has had a negative impact equally on liquidity and cash flow for manufacturers across the country,” Gudka said.