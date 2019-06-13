How Rotich plans to spend your money in Sh3.02 trillion budget

Despite the country's heavy debt burden, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich today will outline new expenditures and taxation measures to fund the Sh3.02 trillion budget.

Rotich will read the 2019-2020 budget and table the budget policy statement in Parliament.

The current budget is Sh3.01 trillion; the new one will be Sh10 billion higher.

The deficit will be an estimated Sh607 billion.

The headache is how the government plans to fund its proposed expenditure at a time when the Kenya Revenue Authority is struggling to meet its targets.

The country is deeply steeped in debt, forcing the government to literally borrow from Peter to pay Paul.

The government is expected to borrow more in the next financial year to bridge the budget deficit of about Sh607.8 billion That's Sh45 billion higher than the deficit for the current year, Sh562 billion.

Concerns are growing over the surging public debt that hit Sh5.4 trillion, according to the Central Bank's latest update.

Even so, the budget as a share of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product is expected to decline by 4.2 per cent to 28.1 per cent, compared to 32.4 per cent this financial year.

This drop has been attributed to reduced allocation to the Consolidated Fund Service (CFS) in 2019-20 to Sh805.8 billion, compared to Sh962.6 billion on a lower debt obligation.

The Budget and Appropriation Committee reports that the proposed budget will allocate a total of Sh2.45 trillion to the three arms of government.

The three were allocated Sh2.23 trillion in the current financial year; the Executive took the largest portion, Sh1.69 trillion.

In the new budget, the Executive has been allocated Sh1.84 trillion, Parliament Sh43.78 billion and the Judiciary Sh18.88 billion.

In June last year, the National Treasury allocated Sh17.3 to the Judiciary but later slashed it to Sh14.5 billion through the Appropriations Act. The reduction was condemned by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Just hours to the budget presentation, it was not clear how much Rotich will allocate to counties. MPs and senators have locked horns over the Division of Revenue Bill that spells out the amount due to counties from the national revenue.

While the Senate wants Sh371.6 billion as presented to the Parliamentary Budget Committee, MPs want that slashed to Sh314 billion. The allocated Equalisation Fund for the new financial year is Sh5.8 billion, compared to Sh8.5 billion this year.

Panellists at a forum on the division of revenue to counties by the national government on Tuesday accused Treasury and MPs of frustrating devolution through the skewed and delayed allocation of funds.

Yesterday, the Kenya Human Rights Commission said it was filing an injunction at a Machakos court to stop the Treasury CS from reading the budget today.

"We are aware that the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019, that dictates the sharing of revenue raised between national and county government is not passed and is under mediation," KHRC said in a statement.

The rights group termed tabling of the budget before the Bill is passed as illegal and unconstitutional.